The Greeneville Arts Council is accepting applications for the Mary Jane Coleman Scholarship.To qualify, a student must be a full-time rising sophomore junior or senior in college, majoring in visual art.The student must be a resident of Greeneville or Greene County.Applications may be emailed to gacscholarships@gmail.com.Deadline for applications is Nov. 30.For more information, call 423-470-1220.