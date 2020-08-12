The final set of kindergarten readiness skills presented by the Greene County Community Collaborative highlight general knowledge and communication.
The focus on skills is part of the Community Collaborative’s kindergarten readiness campaign designed to help families prepare their children to start kindergarten.
The first skill week is asking questions such as who, what, when, where, why and how. The skill falls under the general knowledge and mathematics category.
The second skill is listening to and responding to stories read to children, and the third is using scribble drawings to express ideas. Both of these skills fall under the language and communication development category.
