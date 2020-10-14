JOHNSON CITY – Eric Liu, an author and nationally renowned speaker, will present a guest lecture for East Tennessee State University on Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Liu will speak on the topics of civic engagement, voting and the power of young people in this free public talk, which is presented as part of the ETSU Votes initiative, according to a press release from the university.
Liu, a son of Chinese immigrants and former White House speechwriter, is co-founder and CEO of Citizen University and directs the Aspen Institute’s Citizenship and American Identity Program. He is the author of several books, including “The Accidental Asian: Notes of a Native Speaker,” “You’re More Powerful Than You Think: A Citizen’s Guide to Making Change Happen” and more, the release said.
Liu’s talk is sponsored by the ETSU Student Government Association and Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement.
Advance registration is required to obtain the Zoom link. Register by going to https://bit.ly/354wkJR.
For more information, contact Joy Fulkerson, ETSU director of Leadership and Civic Engagement, at fulkersj@etsu.edu.