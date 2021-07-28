The Greene County Schools Family Resource Center will host a drive-through Back to School Bash starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at Chuckey-Doak High School, 365 Ripley Island Road, Afton.
The event will continue until items to be distributed are gone, according to an announcement. Those items include backpacks, school supplies, vouchers, food boxes, shoe forms and more.
For more information, call the Family Resource Center at 423-930-0454. Information about the Resource Center is online at www.greenek12.org through the “Resources for Parents” link and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/gcsfrc/ .