Men on a Mission and Each One Reach One Community Resource will host a Back to School Splash & Bash event Saturday.
The back-to-school celebration and supply giveaway will take place 2 p.m.-7 p.m. at the George Clem School and Recreation Area on Clem Street. School supplies will be distributed at 5 p.m. in the yard at Jones Memorial AME Zion Church at 201 Clem Street.
Activities planned during the event include water balloon fights, a dunking booth, inflatables, dancing and three-on-three basketball, if there’s enough interest. The even will also offer an inspirational speaker, food and music by a DJ, organizers say.
For more information about the event or to donate supplies, contact Aaron Clarity at 423-620-9852, James Mayes at 423-823-7300, or Virginia Robinson at 423-741-9027.