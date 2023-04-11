Baileyton Elementary School held Literacy Spirit Week Feb. 27 to March 3.
The celebration included a book fair, Read Across America activities, dress-up days, mystery readers, a door decorating contest, snacks and crafts, and Family Literacy Night.
"We were so excited to share the importance and love of reading with our fabulous students and families, said Assistant Principal Jeannie Carter.
Students studied a different book each day to drive the dress-up events, crafts, and snacks.
Monday featured several books by Eric Carle, and students were asked to dress like an animal or wear animal print.
Tuesday featured "The Dot," and students wore polka dots, and Wednesday featured "Fancy Nancy," so students dressed in the best clothing.
Thursday featured "Smelly Socks," so students wore crazy socks, and Friday featured "Caps For Sale," so students wore their favorite hat.
A different mystery reader read a book over the intercom each day, and students had to pick who they thought the reader was. Each day a winner was announced and received a gift for participating. The classroom with the highest percentage of participation was rewarded a special treat.
On Literacy Family Night, students filled out a passport and made four stops throughout the night. They went to their homerooms for a book and craft with their teachers.
Next, they stopped by the book fair, then they were invited to the selfie station decorated with Dr. Suess items.
Finally, students and families stopped by the cafeteria for a meal.
All teachers participated in a door decorating contest to match the book they chose for their grade-level craft. Apex Bank and Samantha Melton came to judge the doors. The top three doors were chosen, and they were awarded prizes from Apex.
Margie Williams received first place. Melissa Laws received second place, and Virginia Myers received third place.
"This week was a huge success because of the faculty and staff at Baileyton who work hard to make sure students learn and enjoy as well," Carter said. "We were also so thankful for Apex Bank for always being so willing and helpful to our school. We had large turnout on Literacy Night, so we thank our wonderful parents for coming and taking part in their child's educational experiences."