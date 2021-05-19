A grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority has funded the purchase of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) materials for the Baileyton Elementary School library.
The grant in the amount of $3,500 purchased several sets of fairy tale-related STEM kits designed to allow young students to engineer happier endings to fairy tales, such as a sturdier house for the the three little pigs, according to the Lakeshore Learning website.
The kits are designed to develop skills in structure and stability, understanding gears, perimeter and area, force and motion, the design process and problem solving.
The grant was given in partnership with Greeneville Light & Power System and Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated, a TVA retiree organization, according to a press release, and was part of $800,000 awarded in competitive grants to nearly 200 schools across TVA’s seven-state service territory.
“We are grateful for this partnership,” said Melissa Laws, Baileyton Elementary School’s media specialist. “The ability to purchase STEM materials and provide hands-on activities will produce great outcomes for our students. Being able to make those real world connections and being encouraged to think outside the box will allow for student growth.”
“I love reading and storytelling,” Laws continued. “Now to be able to give them a challenge from a story and watch them build from that is very rewarding for me to experience. It creates another bridge in our building the love for reading in young children.”
Educators across TVA’s service area submitted projects large and small for funding to further their STEM education initiatives in the classroom, the release said.
“We are grateful for the TVA partnership with their retiree organization in providing STEM grants and involving GLPS in the process,” said GLPS President and CEO Chuck Bowlin. “Baileyton Elementary School has a great plan for utilizing these funds to further develop critical thinking in their students which is essential for the leaders of tomorrow. We congratulate them on receiving this grant.”
The competitive grant program provided teachers an opportunity to apply for funding up to $5,000 and preference was given to grant applications that explored TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, economic and career development and community problem solving as well as pandemic related projects, the release said. Schools that receive grant funding must receive their power from a TVA distributor.
“Despite the new challenges Valley teachers faced in 2020, they are still focused on providing the best STEM education possible and have adjusted to new ways of teaching,” said TVA’s Community Engagement Senior Program Manager Rachel Crickmar. “I am proud of the partnerships we have built with these amazing educators across the Tennessee Valley over the past few years and are pleased to be able to provide some support through this program. Through the grants awarded this year, over 72,000 students will be directly impacted across the Valley.”
A full list of the grant recipients can be found at www.tvastem.com.