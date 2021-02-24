The library at Baileyton Elementary School was recently awarded a grant in the amount of $1,000 from the Toshiba America Foundation to support early STEM education at the school during the pandemic.
Melissa Laws, media specialist at the library, said that the funding will be used to add 10 picture books related to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) topics to the library and purchase materials for STEM activities related to each book.
Activities will include creating 3D sculptures with toothpicks and fruit snacks or making an original sculpture with a sheet of construction paper, and enough materials are being ordered for each student to work with his or her own.
“The way this will work is that each month we’ll read a story during one class period, and then the next time they’ll come in and we’ll have the materials laid out for them and we’ll go over the expectations of what they’re going to make,” Laws said. “I won’t do it for them, but the goal is for them to think about what they want to have at the end, and they’re responsible for creating it.”
She said the picture books are intended to introduce a topic and activity and serve as inspiration.
Laws said STEM has had an increased focus and emphasis in school libraries in recent years, but the more stringent and frequent cleaning requirements in response to the pandemic made many of the traditional STEM activities impossible without the ability to give each student his or her own materials to minimize germ transmission.
She said the need for individual materials for each student was on her mind when she submitted the “Connecting Literacy and STEM” project, which resulted in the grant.
“The materials are not expensive, but it adds up to get such large quantities for each student to have their own for each activity,” Laws said.
She said the library’s legos, blocks and many others of the students’ favorite STEM activities have sat unused for the last year because with only 30 minute class periods, there is not enough time to clean each item thoroughly between class periods.
“I hope we get to a point soon where it could be like before. You would see kids in six different areas, all doing different things, and it was all productive,” Laws said.
The library’s STEM “maker space” activities have been designated for Fridays, and before the pandemic, Laws said Maker Space Fridays entailed getting out a range of activities, like various types of building blocks or mosaic stickers, and allowing students to do what they are most interested in.
“STEM is really about getting children to think on their own. Because of COVID it’s going to be more of a planned activity, but it’s still STEM, and it’s about getting into that type of thinking,” Laws said.
The nonprofit Toshiba America Foundation, related to the global electronics manufacturer, offers grants to help classroom teachers with STEM learning projects that are fun and successful for students. For more information visit www.toshiba.com/taf.