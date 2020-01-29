Spelling Bee Winners

Bennett McLain, a student at Baileyton Elementary School, won the Greene County Schools Spelling Bee Jan. 21. The top finishers included, from left, McLain; second place, Olivia Smith, a student at Mosheim Elementary; third place, Charlie Bishop from Baileyton; and fourth place, Maddison Cravens from Nolachuckey Elementary. McLain will represent Greene County Schools in the Regional Spelling Bee in Knoxville in March.