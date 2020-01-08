Baileyton Angel Tree

A special program by students and staff at Baileyton Elementary School helped make Christmas a bit more cheerful for a number of community children. The Angel Tree is a special effort for the school, according to Principal Randy Richards. Presents filled Richards office prior the holiday and were distributed to children whose names were on the Angel Tree, whose families were not going to be able to provide many gifts for the holiday. The school’s bookkeeper Jolyn Doty coordinates the event to help children in the community.

 PHoto Special To The Sun