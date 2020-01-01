Baileyton Second grade

Students in Lori Loftis’ second grade class at Baileyton Elementary School recently brought some Christmas cheer to residents at Morning Pointe Greeneville. The students visited the assisted living center as part of a service project to help them learn about the importance of sharing kindness with others, according to information from the school. The children decided to share both Christmas carols and contemporary songs and dances with the Morning Pointe residents. After their Morning Pointe visit, the students enjoyed lunch at IHOP before returning to school.

 Photo Special To The Sun