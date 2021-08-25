A tour of Tusculum University, Tennessee’s first higher education institution, led by its president and multiple faculty and staff members was part of U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s recent visit to Greene County.
During her tour of the campus on Aug. 18, a press release from the university said, Blackburn saw the Old College building, which dates to 1841 and houses the President Andrew Johnson library and archive, and toured the Thomas J. Garland Library, the primary campus library, named for a former state senator and interim Tusculum president.
Her tour concluded at the university’s newest building with state-of-the-art laboratories, the Meen Center, where she learned about the university’s nursing program and the Center for Academic Success and Tutoring, the release said.
“We were honored to have Sen. Blackburn join us and share her insights as we showed her around our beautiful and historic campus,” said Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president. “Sen. Blackburn has been a tremendous supporter of our students and the university, and we are thankful we could show her our pioneering spirit and the many ways we equip our students to be career-ready professionals. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Sen. Blackburn.”
Earlier this year, Blackburn participated in a question-and-answer session with several students and Hummel via Zoom about the intersection of faith and government. She also sent Hummel a welcome letter when he joined the Tusculum family in February 2020, the release said.
Dr. Peter Noll, an associate professor of public history and museum studies, provided extensive detail about the university and Johnson, who, like Blackburn, was once a U.S. senator from Tennessee. He showed her the charter for Greeneville College, a predecessor name for Tusculum, which was signed in 1794, the release said. He also had on display a Johnson hat and his presidential impeachment records. He said some books in the building are more than 500 years old.
Blackburn was curious about the care Tusculum takes with the historic items, and Noll shared that the protective measures vary depending on the material.
“I served on the board for the Smithsonian Library for several years, and it was always so amazing to me the extra care that was needed for all of these documents to secure them to be sure they didn’t lose the ink or the colorization and the paper didn’t crumble,” she said.
When they arrived at the Meen Center, Dr. Heather Henson-Ramsey, dean of the College of Science, Technology and Math, showed the many science labs in the building, including biology, general chemistry and organic chemistry, all of which encompass two floors. In one of those, Tusculum teaches pre-nursing and pre-medical students. She highlighted how the students stay together and have the same teacher for lectures and the labs in that room due to the smaller class sizes available at Tusculum, the release said.
In one of the other labs in the building, students are working with Dr. Dennis Ashford, an assistant professor of chemistry, on developing anti-cancer drugs, the release said. Henson-Ramsey said it is important for students, particularly first-generation students, to have access to paid research opportunities, which are available at Tusculum.
Blackburn also saw student-to-student tutoring that occurs in the Center for Academic Success and Tutoring. Lisa Chiapputo, associate director of tutoring services, said Tusculum endeavors to have 20-30 peer tutors as well as some graduates who share their expertise in their fields.
“It’s also a professional development opportunity for the tutors,” Chiapputo said. “For a lot of them, this is their first job, and it enhances their skills.”
To learn more about the university, visit www.tusculum.edu.