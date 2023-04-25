As part EastView’s Annual Literacy Night, a Dress Like Your Favorite Book Character contest is offered for each grade level in grades K-5. The fourth grade contestants are shown, from left: Rowan Johnson, Janiyah Smith, Addi Lasko, Evie Perez, Hadley Jones, Aubrey Castro, Brantley Pillar, Anthony Copeland, Audrey Comer-Jensen, and Grace Varnell (winner). Judges were local retired teachers Dan Dugger, Linda Dugger and Nellie Blevins.
Mylee Doty, Miss East Tennessee Outstanding Teen, reads a book at EastView Family Literacy Night.
The Tusculum University Beach Volleyball Team reads at EastView Family Literacy Night.
EastView third grader Coraline McMillan portrays Emily Elizabeth from the Clifford series of books.
EastView Elementary School's annual Family Literacy Night was held March 7 at the school.
The night was filled with community guest readers, the Greeneville City Schools Book Bus, a book walk for free books, and a Book Character Dress Up contest.
Greeneville City Schools Instructional Specialist Dr. Tallye Gass and the Greeneville Public Library also were there to share resources with families.
Guest readers included: Jeff Taylor, Greene County Partnership president and CEO; LouAnn Southerland, former EastView teacher; Connie Walsh; administrative assistant and bookkeeper; Mylee Doty, Miss East Tennessee Outstanding Teen; Tusculum University Beach Volleyball Team; Greene Devil football players; and Andy McCall, Greeneville Middle School assistant principal and former EastView teacher.