Units TN-20027 at Greene County Schools and TN-20026 at Greeneville High School have been selected among a total of 387 units to receive the 2019-20 Air Force JROTC Distinguished Unit Award.
This award recognizes Air Force JROTC units that have performed well above and beyond normal expectations, and that have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community while meeting the Air Force JROTC citizen development mission for America, a press release from Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama said.
The objectives of the Air Force JROTC program are to educate and train high school cadets in citizenship and life skills; promote community service; instill responsibility, character, and self-discipline through character education, and to provide instruction in air and space fundamentals. Enrollment is open to high school students who are in the ninth to 12th grades.
Air Force JROTC is located in close to 890 high schools across the United States and at selected schools in Europe, in the Pacific, and in Puerto Rico. Air Force JROTC enrollment includes more than 125,000 cadets who do over 1.5 million hours of community service each year, the release said.
For more information about the program at Greene County Schools, contact the Air Force JROTC department at the Glenwood Education Center at 278-9160. For more information about the program at Greeneville High Schools, contact the department at 787-8053.