March 2 may seem like just an ordinary day to many, but for local children and teachers it is known as Theodor Seuss Geisel’s birthday.
Geisel is known by Dr. Seuss, the beloved children’s author who published over 45 children’s books with imaginative characters and rhyme.
The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County celebrates his birth and work each year through the National Education Association’s National Read Across America Day activities.
Read Across America is an annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading on March 2.
Locally, the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County reached out to several schools with the help of Speedway Children’s Charities.
Nolachuckey Elementary, Highland Elementary and Doak Elementary were visited by the Boys & Girls Club and their volunteer readers. The Boys & Girls Club also had several other schools scheduled prior to the inclement weather that closed the local schools for flooding precautions.
Boys & Girls Club staff and volunteers dressed as characters from some of Dr. Seuss’ best stories and other characters from comic books. They gave out pencils, erasers, stickers, figures, bookmarks, and other Dr. Seuss items during their stops to remind children about the importance of reading.
The Boys & Girls Club hosted a Read Across America party. Club members dressed up to greet kids as they entered the building. The kids had special “Seussical” type snacks and played games, made crafts and left with reading-inspired goodies.
Jessica Poore, director of operations for the Boys & Girls Club, expressed a special thanks to all of the local schools for allowing the Boys & Girls Club to share the spirit of Dr. Seuss and reading to many classes.
This educational enhancement program has been provided through a grant from the Bristol, Tennessee Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities to the local Boys & Girls Club for outreach activities. Speedway Children’s Charities is a foundation dedicated to helping children and has been a longtime supporter of the local Boys & Girls Club and the Read Across America outreach program.
“We really appreciate the schools giving us the opportunity to outreach to their students with this program” stated Scott Bullington, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club. “Jessica Poore does a great job of setting up our school outreach programs, and we have a wonderful staff to support these activities. Many of the programs we provide are able to happen because of the financial support of our donors, whether that be with a grant or personal donation. They help us continue to serve children in our community with high quality, fun programs.”
For more information on the Boys & Girls Club, stop by the Club at 740 W. Church St., call 787-9322 or 787-9334 or visit the Club’s Facebook page or website at www.ggcbgc.org.