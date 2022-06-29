David Bryant, a former Greeneville/Greene County Rescue Squad member, has been named dean for Northeast State Community College's division of health professions, after serving in the role on an interim basis since 2019.
According to a press release from the college, Bryant has been a member of the faculty since he joined as an EMT-paramedic program instructor in 1997, after several years of service as a paramedic in Greene County and Washington County. He was with the Greeneville/Greene County Rescue Squad for 10 years after he became a paramedic in the late 1970s.
Bryant said he was inspired to enter the field by his uncles, who were paramedics in Greene County, too, and that he enjoys being able to help others, and at Northeast State, to teach younger students interested in the field.
“You get to see the difference made in what you do,” said Bryant. “You get a very satisfied feeling knowing you were there to help someone.”
Now an associate professor, Bryant became program director of the college’s Emergency Medical Technology program in 2017, according to the release.
Northeast State's Health Professions Division encompasses applied science associate degrees in cardiovascular technology with invasive and non-invasive options, dental assisting, medical laboratory technology, nursing, paramedic and surgical technology, as well as technical certificates in dental assisting, EMT, advanced emergency medical technician (AEMT) and paramedic.
All the Health Professions academic programs undergo an accreditation process through the national accrediting agencies that establish standards for each specific program, and all have achieved these standards and hold national accreditation. The release said the Health Professions programs rank among the most popular and most challenging academic majors at Northeast State.
“These are professions that have been around for a long time and continue to grow,” said Bryant. “It is something you have to like, or you are not going to last in it.”
Paramedics utilize a variety of intervention care technologies to help patients suffering life-threatening health issues. Insertion of Endo-tracheal tubes and doing a needle decompression to improve a patient’s breathing on scene are among the skill sets for the modern paramedic, he said.
“The paramedic makes use of most up-to-date diagnostic tools available,” said Bryant. “They can use a 12-lead EKG to diagnose cardiovascular issues and transmit that data straight to a hospital. That allows you to bypass an emergency department and go straight to a catheter lab to save time and get the best outcome for the patient.”
Health care professionals of all stripes performed yeoman’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Health Professions faculty and staff worked to keep students on pace with lecture and laboratory activities. Health professions students do clinical work experiences with health care providers around the region, but the pandemic all but brought those clinical experiences to a halt for several months in 2020. Once health care facilities resumed clinical rotations, access remained limited to a few students at a time, the release said, but Health Professions students get clinical experiences around the Tri-Cities region as well as sites in Asheville, Knoxville, and into Virginia.
Bryant noted the popular “travel health care” opportunities now extend beyond nursing. Surgical technology and cardiovascular technology and paramedic students among other specialties can find career opportunities via the travel experience. Hospitals and other care destinations across the country recruit medical professionals for multiple week assignments as staffing shortages continue in many industries.
Bryant wants to expand the existing teaching tools for current and future students across all departments, and he hopes to see an expansion of health program opportunities for students as the industry diversifies to serve patients.
One of the best pieces of advice Bryant recalls being given seems to be a declining art: Listen to people around you, be they patients, colleagues, friends, or family.
“It is that communication, including non-verbal communication, that will tell you a lot about people,” said Bryant. “You can learn a lot by simply listening to an individual.”