Bethanie Bryant received two awards at the recent Southern Appalachian Science and Engineering Fair. Photo Special To The Sun Bethanie Bryant is shown with her winning science project. Photo Special To The Sun Greeneville High School sophomore Bethanie Bryant was rewarded for her compelling research at the recent University of Tennessee Southern Appalachian Science & Engineering Fair (SASEF).Bryant's project was titled "An Analysis of Cell-Based and Egg-Based Vaccination and the Impact on Different Races."She received the SASEF Favorite Projects Award and a certificate from the Society for In Vitro Biology for "Outstanding Achievement for Ability and Creativity in In Vitro Biology."The Southern Appalachian Science & Engineering Fair (SASEF) is the premier science and engineering competition for students in middle and high school for a 23-county service area of East Tennessee.SASEF has promoted teaching the scientific method in science, engineering and math since 1952.The fair is sponsored by the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and many local companies and agencies. It is held annually on the UTK campus.For more information, visit https://sasef.utk.edu/.