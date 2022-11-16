C-DHS Band Has 'Magical' Year Nov 16, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 The Chuckey-Doak High School Marching Band has had a successful year. Photo Special To The Sun The Chuckey-Doak High School Marching Band has won several awards at recent competitions. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Chuckey-Doak High School Marching Band has had a successful year, winning multiple awards in three competitions.At the Elizabethton Classic, they received First Place Band, First Place Drum Major, First Place Percussion, and Second Place Auxiliary.At the Seymour Foothills Classic, they received First Place Band, First Place Drum Major, First Place Percussion, and First Place Auxiliary.At the Alcoa Marching Band Festival, they received a Superior rating, First Place Band, First Place Drum Major, First Place Percussion, and Second Place Auxiliary.A press release from the band program said, “This has been a magical year for the Chuckey-Doak High School Marching Band. The students have worked together and supported each other.“With the help of our instructors and our band parents, the students have worked together to achieve much success.”The press release gave special thanks to Band Director Jamie Walker, Band Assistant Tracy Tipton, David Price, Miranda Rasnake, Michala Fox, and Sarah Troy for their dedication and hard work. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Percussion Drum Major Place Music First Place Band Press Release Auxiliary Chuckey-doak High School Marching Band Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Cajun Restaurant Open In Mosheim Mosheim Police Implement LiDAR Camera System 3 Juveniles Charged In Connection With Greeneville Homicide 1 Killed Early Sunday In Chuckey Pike Crash 9 GHS Band Students To March In Macy's Parade