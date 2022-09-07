Eleven Chuckey-Doak High School Class of 2022 seniors earned the VolState Seal of Biliteracy, and 11 have earned the Global Seal of Biliteracy for demonstrated fluency in both English and Spanish, according to a news release.
Of the eleven, 10 students qualified to receive both recognitions, meaning they are dually certified by both a state and international certifying body.
Two 2022 seniors, Ethan Banks and Roberto Vazquez, earned a perfect score on the AAPPL, which qualified them for both the state Honors Seal of Biliteracy as well as certification of Working Fluency, the global seal’s highest honor for a high school student.
All students were tested using the AAPPL (ACTFL Assessment of Performance toward Proficiency in Languages) Form B assessment, the form that is used to measure intermediate to advanced proficiency.
ACTFL is short for the American Council of the Teachers of Foreign Languages, the group that sets the standards for language proficiency in all public and private schools in the United States.
To achieve the state recognition, students must score I3 (Intermediate-Mid) or higher on all four areas of assessment: Interpersonal Listening/Speaking, Presentational Writing, Interpretive Reading, and Interpretive Listening.
They must also have demonstrated proficiency in English, validated by either state end of course test performance or another standardized indicator such as the ACT exam.
The state of Tennessee requires a 22 or higher on the ACT reading portion in order to qualify for the seal. In addition to test scores, the VolState Seal of Biliteracy requires students to have a 3.0 or higher average in all English classes throughout high school.
Honors recipients must score A1 (Advanced) on all four assessments, score a 24 or higher on the reading portion of the ACT, and have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher in all high school English coursework.
To qualify for global recognition at the level of functional fluency, students must score I4 or higher on all four AAPPL assessments and demonstrate English proficiency by scoring an 18 or higher on the English portion of the ACT.
For working fluency, students must make a perfect score of A1 in all areas of proficiency as well as have a minimum ACT English score of 21.
Chuckey-Doak High School is the only high school in Greeneville and Greene County to offer the award. Many of the students earn the distinction after less than two semesters of language instruction “due to a rich, communicative classroom experience,” the news release stated.
Graduating with demonstrated language proficiency is attractive to both post-secondary institutions as well as employers as the need for second language skills is only set to grow within a diverse economy.