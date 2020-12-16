JEFFERSON CITY — West Greene High School senior Kenton Cobble balances good grades, participation in football, basketball and baseball, and is faithful at his church — all while being a help to his family as his mother struggles with a serious, chronic illness.
This month Cobble and his family were selected by Carson-Newman University for a free three-night stay at a lodge in the Smoky Mountains, a press release from the university said.
Carson-Newman’s nominating committee chose Cobble from among more than 100 nominations of high school seniors who have gone above and beyond during this difficult year.
“Kenton’s perseverance and strong faith really stood out to us, even among dozens of amazing students and worthy nominees,” said Aaron Porter, Carson-Newman’s vice president for Enrollment Management. “It was clear to us that his personal relationship with God is a big part of his life. He’s given support to his friends and his family and still excelled on the field and in his studies during a year that has presented an incredible array of challenges. We hope this gift to Kenton brings joy to his family, the way his story has brought encouragement to us at Carson-Newman.”
West Greene guidance counselor Judy Bible was among several who nominated Cobble, the release said. She shared that his mother’s illness turned his world upside down, but said that he remained dedicated to his commitments, despite the challenges.
“Kenton has maintained his high standards in the classroom, continued to participate and excel in sports, and continued to be active in his church and youth group,” Bible wrote. “Kenton is an outstanding young man whose faith and confidence is in the power of Jesus.”
Cobble attends Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church in Greeneville and participates in Fellowship of Christian Athletes at West Greene. A running back, he was named to the All-Region Team in football this year and would love to continue playing in college, according to the release. He plans to become a high school teacher and coach.
As Carson-Newman’s selected winner, Cobble and his family will choose among three lodges situated in the Smoky Mountains for their three-night stay.