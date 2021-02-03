The following students at Camp Creek Elementary School have achieved academic honors for the second nine weeks grading period.
A Honor Roll
Third grade - Emma Ricker, Rylee Southerland, Holden Matthew Tolliver
Fifth grade - William “T” Ricker, Cheyenne Tolliver
B Honor Roll
Third grade - Max Constantine, Madelin Darnell, John Hamilton, Neylan Hooper, Serenity Lady, Sophia Laws, Kian McAmis
Fourth grade - Jillian Freeark, Raylee Johnson, Natalie Quillen, Riley Walters
Fifth grade - Lexi Boyd, Ava Brobeck, Heaven Cansler, Layne Cooper, Tyler Davis, Arabella Fannin, James Johnson, Sadie Knowles, Katara Lester, Isaiah Shelton, Canaan Nye