JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University is offering a three-night getaway in a Smoky Mountains lodge to the family of a high school senior who overcame adversity and persevered during this difficult year, a press release from the university said.
Many families are facing unforeseen challenges and disappointments due to the pandemic. To help counter that disappointment, Carson-Newman University seeks to share encouragement and an opportunity to rest and recharge, the release said.
Anyone can nominate a deserving high school senior through Dec. 6 at amazingstudentnomination.com.
“We are blessed to live, work and study on such a beautiful portion of God’s creation,” said Aaron Porter, vice president for Enrollment Management. “Carson-Newman’s proximity to our nation’s most-visited national park and the area lakes brings opportunities for adventure and beauty to our students’ lives every day. We want to share that blessing during what we know has been a challenging time for many families.”
Carson-Newman will recognize students who have stepped up and relied on the strength of God to persevere, the release said. The university will highlight accomplishments from among those nominated, giving more than just the winning student the opportunity to receive recognition.
The University will announce the winner on Dec. 8. The winning high school senior will receive a three-night family getaway to one of three lodges situated within the Smoky Mountains, the release said.