A new partnership recently announced by Carson-Newman University with the American Eagle Foundation (AEF), a Sevierville-based nonprofit dedicated to the protection of birds of prey including bald eagles, will provide new educational opportunities for students and help both organizations pursue their mission statements.
The partnership hatched after a conversation in late May between Carson Newman and the AEF for opportunities of cross promotion around National Mascot Day (June 17) and American Eagle Day (June 20), a press release from the university said.
Carson-Newman’s Office of Marketing and Communications designed a sticker celebrating the partnership, and the university mascot, Talon the Bald Eagle. The sticker is available for a $25 donation of to the university’s Acorns to Oaks: Science Fund through the end of 2022, the release said. Carson-Newman will then make a gift to the AEF on behalf of all current and future C-N Eagles, the release said, with the goal to raise at least $5,000.
“Acorns to Oaks, our five-year strategic plan, is designed to enhance every facet of Carson-Newman,” said Vice President for University Relations Kevin Triplett. “This partnership with the American Eagle Foundation draws attention to the wonderful work they are doing, provides us an avenue to profile our future and create another level of academic excellence at the university. Add to the fact we are Eagles and that is a focus for them, it is a great fit.”
Jessica Hall, executive director of the American Eagle Foundation, said partnering with Carson-Newman on conservation, education and protection of the bald eagle “seemed like such a natural fit. We’re thrilled to create future opportunities at the American Eagle Foundation that will enhance the Carson-Newman student experience,”
The AEF is currently building a state-of-the-art facility less than 20 miles from Carson-Newman’s campus. This can give students ready access to new ways for enhanced, hands-on learning and service, the release said.
“This is another exciting area of growth for Carson-Newman. We are blessed to have this new partnership with the American Eagle Foundation (AEF),” said University President Charles A. Fowler. “The potential educational opportunities for our students is tremendous, and we look forward to having the AEF bring an eagle to our football games this fall!”
Anyone interested in donating to the C-N Acorns to Oaks: Sciences Fund can visit www.cn.edu/give.