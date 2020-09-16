JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University is celebrating a record enrollment this year with 2,911 students.
The university also broke its previous highest enrollment record last year with 2,725 students, a press release from the university said.
Carson-Newman attributes this year’s continued growth to record graduate enrollment, the release said. Last fall, the new record set was 885 graduate students. This fall, there are 1,189 graduate students.
“Record enrollment is something to celebrate, especially during these challenging days,” President Charles A. Fowler said. “These are more than just numbers. Thankfully, record enrollment represents the largest number of students in our history who are being influenced by our distinctive Christ-centered education.”
Carson-Newman saw growth in most of its graduate programs over last year but there has been a 115% increase in the master of science in nursing family nurse practitioner program.
“It is our joy to see record numbers joining us at Mossy Creek,” Fowler said. “As we welcome each of these into our Carson-Newman family, we commit as Christian educators to guide all of our students to their full potential. We will walk alongside them as they seek God’s purpose for their lives, celebrating with them as they reach their goals and become educated citizens and servant-leaders.”
Before 2019, according to the release, the previous total enrollment record year came in 2016, when the university celebrated an enrollment of 2,659 students and a graduate enrollment of 847 students.
Since 2010, the University has seen a 49% increase in total enrollment, the release said.
“Obviously these enrollment gains are the result of the dedicated work of our undergraduate and graduate enrollment teams,” Fowler said. “We are so grateful for them. We also acknowledge that in addition to hard work, this represents the grace of God and his favor that rests over Carson-Newman.”
Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christian liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. The University is located in Jefferson City.
For more information about the university, visit www.cn.edu.