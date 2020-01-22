Carson-Newman military award

Col. John Bowlin, center left, presents a Minuteman Award of Excellence to Carson-Newman University President Charles A. Fowler, at center, in appreciation of the institution’s dedication to soldiers and airmen of the Tennessee National Guard through the Tennessee Strong Act Partnership, a state-funded tuition reimbursement program. Carson-Newman received the award in recognition of the University’s agreement to defer tuition charges for Strong Act-eligible students, according to a release from the university. Pictured from left are 1st Sgt. Scott Nation; Carson-Newman students Private 1st Class Colby Vineyard, Private 1st Class Hayley Smith and Specialist Preston Daly; Bowlin and Fowler; Staff Sgt. Joseph Baydoun; Maj. David Smith; Staff Sgt. Mark Goodman; and Sgt. 1st Class Danny Finstad.

 Photo Special To The Sun