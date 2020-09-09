JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University has welcomed 8 new faculty members since January, with five of those joining the university in August for the start of the fall semester, according to a release from Carson-Newman.
“Faculty is the cornerstone of the educational enterprise. It is my privilege to welcome new faculty members to our community of scholars,” said University Provost Jeremy J. Buckner. “Carson-Newman’s faculty, as Christians and accomplished scholars, create and deliver our curriculum. They serve as mentors and leaders enriching the lives of our students. The addition of these new faculty members adds to our collective effort that enriches our liberal arts tradition and strengthens the learning experience for our students.”
New faculty members include:
• Laurissa Backlin, assistant professor of music; BM, Wheaton College; MM, Temple University; DMA, University of North Texas.
• Susan Brantley, assistant professor of family and consumer science; BS and MS, University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
• Andrew Burrow, assistant professor of religion; BA, Samford University; MA, Yale University; summer program, Tel-Aviv University; PhD, St. Mary’s University.
• Cassandra H. Catlett, associate professor of accounting; BS, Carson-Newman University; MAcc, University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
• Maria B. Hartley, assistant professor of sociology; BA, Midway College; MS, Eastern Kentucky University; PhD, University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
• Michael Lugo, visiting instructor of mathematics; BS, Carson-Newman University; MA and PhD, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
• Susan McGaha, visiting instructor of biology; AS, Walters State Community College; BA, East Tennessee State University; PhD, East Tennessee State University Quillen College of Medicine.
• Anna Lora Taylor, assistant professor of counseling; BS, East Tennessee State University; MS, Austin Peay State University; PhD, University of Tennessee, Knoxville.