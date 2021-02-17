Chuckey-Doak High School senior Katie Jones has been selected as one of eight new students named to the Roan Scholars Leadership Program at East Tennessee State University (ETSU).
According to a news release from the university, members of the incoming Roan Class of 2025 were chosen from among nearly 100 nominees in 27 eligible counties in northeast Tennessee, southwest Virginia and western North Carolina. They will join 24 returning Roan Scholars at ETSU in the fall.
The Roan Scholarship includes a financial award for tuition and fees, room and board, and books, as well as four years of unique, out-of-the-classroom experiences focused on equipping students for leadership roles and to make a positive impact at ETSU, in the region and in the world, the release said.
Students selected for the program have undertaken a range of projects to address community needs, been recognized for academic and athletic achievements, served as student representatives for school boards and other statewide organizations and undertaken entrepreneurial endeavors, the release said.
Jones is the four-year vice president of her class at CDHS, where she helped plan the school’s 60th anniversary celebration in 2020.
She has played travel softball for many years, according to the release, and serves as captain of her high school team.
“Every team should have someone to bring light and positivity towards different situations,” Jones said. The release said she seeks to be that person.
She is ranked first in her class, was nominated as delegate for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders and is pursuing the Volunteer State Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish.
Jones has “shown commitment to self-development and desire to expand her horizons intellectually, socially, academically and otherwise,” Shana Russell, a school counselor at Chuckey-Doak said. “In the classroom, the halls, and in other areas, [Katie] displays friendship, respect, compassion, leadership, and character.”
The Roan Scholarship, which is funded primarily by private donations, was established by Louis H. Gump in 1997, according to the release. The first class entered in 2000.
Roan Director Scott Jeffress said the eight new scholars represent the Roan values of leadership excellence and impact, as well as the legacy started by Gump that now expands over two decades.
“This year’s selection process was unlike any other we’ve conducted, with all interviews and other activities being online,” Jeffress said. “The result was the same, though: another outstanding class of talented young leaders. These students are already making a positive impact on our region.”
“It is remarkable to see the growth and development of the Roan Program over the past two decades. This newest class of Roan Scholars will eventually join the ranks of our 70-plus alumni who are leading and serving throughout our region and around the world,” Gump said. “During this unusually challenging year we are especially grateful to all of our partners in this Roan process – the high schools that nominated such outstanding students, our committee members who devoted many hours to interviewing and selecting students, and our countless supporters who make financial gifts that support the program. They are the reasons for our success. None of this would be possible without them.”
For more information, contact the Roan office at 423-439-7677 or RoanScholars@etsu.edu, or visit the Roan website at RoanScholars.org.