KNOXVILLE – Students, faculty and staff of the University of Tennessee’s School of Natural Resources celebrated the new designation Tuesday. It officially became the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture’s first school Jan. 1. The Department of Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries within the Herbert College of Agriculture changed to the new School of Natural Resources.
“The creation of the School of Natural Resources will provide new opportunities and increased visibility for the great work our students and faculty are doing,” UT Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman said. “The University of Tennessee is on the rise, and you see that across our entire campus, including the Herbert College of Agriculture.”
The UT Board of Trustees and Tennessee Higher Education Commission signed off on the institute’s first school during their fall meetings.
People gathered at the Plant Biotechnology Building on campus to commemorate the designation and recognize what it means for the future of the programs offered within the school.
About 363 students, including 316 undergraduates, are enrolled in the program. The field work and hands-on experiences offered by the school programs drew in many of its current students, and Carrie L. Castille, senior vice chancellor and senior vice president of UTIA, wants that trend to continue.
“We have Extension programs as well as research programs, to create that next generation or pipeline of natural resource conservationists,” Castille said. “I can see where this is going to put us in a competitive position with other schools of natural resources but also foster collaboration across the southeast and with other states.”
Currently, 11 other institutions in the southern region of the U.S. have either schools or colleges of natural resources or multiple academic departments focused on natural resource studies. Don Hodges, School of Natural Resources director, says the name change puts the university on equal footing with other institutions while also reflecting the breadth of programs under the school.
“It’s a better descriptor of what we have in the department,” Hodges said. “We are continuing to do forestry, wildlife and fisheries work, but we have a number of natural resource-related fields that the former name doesn’t necessarily describe as well.”
The school’s faculty includes 30 scientists, with five faculty and two Extension specialists expected to be added in the future. They specialize in several natural resource areas including wildlife health, native warm-season grasses, climate-smart forestry and bioenergy and bioproducts through the Center for Renewable Carbon.
The new school will continue to offer Bachelor of Science degrees and Master of Science degrees in forestry or wildlife and fisheries and a doctoral degree in natural resources. It also offers a master’s program in forest business. Hodges adds that the school will assess the potential for adding an undergraduate program in outdoor recreation.
“We are not changing our current degree programs,” Hodges said. “We’re looking at our curricula not to make significant changes, but to make sure we’re producing graduates who have the knowledge they need to be successful in natural resources.”