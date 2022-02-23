JOHNSON CITY – Chuckey-Doak High School student Braydon White is among eight high school seniors selected for the newest class of East Tennessee State University’s Roan Scholars Leadership Program, according to a news release.
He will be part of the incoming Roan Class of 2026.
Those students will join 24 returning Roan Scholars at East Tennessee State University this fall as part of the four-year scholarship program, according to the news release.
“This year, we expanded eligibility beyond school nominees to allow high school seniors in the region to apply directly for the Roan,” said program Director Scott Jeffress. “There was great interest in that opportunity, and we interviewed a record number of students during both our regional interviews and Roan Finalist Days. We’re excited about this incoming class and look forward to seeing the ways in which they will make positive impact on campus and our region.”
Jeffress said members of the Roan Class of 2026 “have been recognized for their academic, athletic and extracurricular achievements at local, state and national levels. From refereeing youth rec league games and offering free tennis clinics, to volunteering with a local fire department and organizing a student leadership conference, they are serving their communities in countless ways.”
A strong work ethic and desire to serve others have marked Braydon White’s high school years, the university said in its news release.
“I am the type of person who, once I start something I will see it through,” White said. “I make it my duty to help and be of use any way I can.”
White is a member of the National Honor Society at Chuckey-Doak High School, where he has also played football and helps lead service-learning efforts. In the community, he participated in the Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy for two years, has worked at Food City since he was 14, and volunteers with the local fire department, helping plan and conduct various service projects.
Alison Fox, White’s AP English teacher, described him this way: “Braydon’s attitude is always inspirational. He accepts challenges and constructive criticism with an open mind and a desire for growth … This positivity is contagious. Furthermore, he knows when to lead and when to follow, which allows all of his peers to enjoy working with him.”
Jeffress said the eight students selected for the program represent the Roan values of leadership, excellence and impact and were selected from among more than 120 nominees and applicants in 27 counties across northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and western North Carolina.
In addition to White, the newest Roan Scholars are: Zayda Carver, Mitchell High School in Spruce Pine, North Carolina; Cooper Johnson, West Ridge High School, Kingsport; Leah Loveday, Northview Academy, Sevierville; Kyah Powers, Dobyns-Bennett High School, Kingsport; Elijah Smith, Elizabethton High School, Elizabethton; Macy Strader, Grainger High School, Rutledge; and Natalie White, Twin Springs High School; Nickelsville, Virginia.
“It is extremely gratifying to see the remarkable growth and development of the Roan Scholars Leadership Program over the past two-plus decades. This newest class of Roan Scholars will eventually join the ranks of our 80-plus alumni who are leading and serving throughout our region and around the world,” said Roan Founder Louis H. Gump. “During what has been another challenging year, we are especially grateful to all of our partners in this Roan process – the high schools that identify such outstanding students, our committee members and staff who devote many hours to interviewing and selecting students, and our supporters who generate the resources that support the program. Our extended Roan Family is the reason for our success. None of this would be possible without them.”
The Roan Scholars Leadership Program empowers students to be leaders of excellence who will positively impact the ETSU campus, the region and the world, according to the news release. The Roan scholarship offers four years of unique, out-of-the-classroom experiences and opportunities designed to challenge and inspire students to grow and develop as leaders. The scholarship also includes a financial award for tuition and fees, room and board and books.
The Roan, which is funded primarily by private donations, was established by Gump in 1997. The first class of Roan Scholars entered in 2000. For more information, contact the Roan office at 423-439-7677 or RoanScholars@etsu.edu, or visit the Roan website at RoanScholars.org.