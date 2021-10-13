Tatum McAmis, a fifth-grade student at Chuckey Elementary School, was News Channel 11’s Storm Team Student of the Week on Oct. 6. As student of the week, McAmis presented the weather alongside Mark Reynolds during two evening news segments, learned about the weather forecast, saw behind the scenes newsroom production, and was on set for Sarah Diamond and Josh Smith’s live news broadcast at 4 p.m., according to her mother, Chuckey-Doak Middle School counselor Brandy McAmis, who nominated her. “This experience was super fun,” said McAmis. “I loved meeting new people and seeing the behind the scenes stuff. It was amazing to see what goes into a news broadcast.” Storm Team Student of the Week is open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade who attend a school within the Tri-Cities viewing area, according to the website. For more information about the program or to nominate a student, visit www.wjhl.com/storm-team-student-of-the-week/.