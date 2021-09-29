Greeneville City Schools is asking parents to fill out free and reduced meal applications for their children.
Although the federal government has committed to providing free meals for everyone during this school year, a release from the school system said, the number of applications filled out and returned impacts the level of funding the school receives.
The release said that meal applications affect:
- Increased funding to support student education.
- Additional funding for technology and internet access.
- Discounts for fees associated with college application processes.
- Scholarship opportunities and discounted fees for SAT, ACT, and AP tests.
- Free or reduced meal prices for healthy, nutritious student meals.
Each child must have an application filled out and qualify for free and reduced lunch to receive Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits, the release said.
Questions should be directed to Brianna Fannon with Greeneville City Schools Nutrition at 423-787-8012.