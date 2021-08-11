A new fund, established in memory of longtime educator Clark Justis, will support teachers in the Greene County School System.
The Clark Justis Teacher Appreciation Fund was announced Aug. 4 at the Greene County Schools Educator In-service and represents a partnership between Greene LEAF, the foundation for Greene County Schools, and the Clark Justis Family, a press release from Greene LEAF said.
The fund, which will provide grants each year for educators to use to purchase items for their classroom or for special projects, is named in recognition of Justis’ lifelong dedication to Greene County Schools.
Justis served the school system as a teacher, coach, principal and supervisor over more than 40 years, and after his retirement, he was elected to serve as a school board member for the 6th district. He was in his second term at the time of his death in October.
The Clark Justis Teacher Appreciation Fund was established by Greene LEAF with donations made in memory of Justis, as well as with a gift from the Clark Justis family, the release said. Justis’ wife Nancy and daughter Sarah made the announcement at the annual in-service program.
Funds will be administered by Greene LEAF, and the nonprofit organization is seeking additional funds in order to make additional grants each year. The first grants will be made to teachers this school year, according to the release.
Donations may be made to Greene LEAF, P.O. Box 1253, Greeneville, TN 37744. It is also possible to donate online at greeneleaf.org or on the Greene LEAF Facebook page.
For more information or to find out how to support the Greene LEAF and the Greene County Schools, contact Suzanne Richey, executive director of Greene LEAF, at director@greeneleaf.org or visit www.greeneleaf.org.