The kindergarten readiness skills presented by the Greene County Community Collaborative for the week of July 13-17 include understanding simple concepts of time, receiving all required immunizations and medical exams, playing and sharing with other children, and learning to fasten and unfasten clothing.
The weekly focus on skills is part of the Community Collaborative’s kindergarten readiness campaign designed to help families prepare their children to start kindergarten.
Understanding simple concepts of time including night, day, today, yesterday and tomorrow falls under the general knowledge and mathematics category.
Receiving all required immunizations and medical exams such as physical, dental and vision falls under the category of health and physical well-being.
Learning to play and share with other children is in the social and emotional development category.
Learning to fasten and unfasten the child’s own clothing without assistance, such as operating zippers, tying shoes and fastening jackets falls under the category of self-help skills.
A full list of categories and skills is available at the Community Collaborative’s Facebook page.
Save the Children’s 10-week summer reading challenge started at the beginning of June, but participants can still join any time. Packets relating to the initiative are available for children four and younger as well as for students in kindergarten through high schools.
Participants are to log books read or time spent reading between July 1 and Sept. 7 to be eligible for prizes at the end of the challenge.
Prizes include books and backpacks for all who read 20 books in the challenge. Participants who read 50 books will be place in a drawing where 10 winners will receive a toy or a gift card. Those who read 100 books during the challenge will be entered in a separate drawing, where three winners will receive the grand prize of an iPad. For the grand prize there will be one winner from each age group, prenatal to age 4, kindergarten through fifth grade and sixth through 12th grade.
For more information, visit the Greene County Community Collaborative’s Facebook page or contact Thomas at 798-2646.