Families should be on the lookout for a scavenger hunt based on the Christmas lights display at Hardin Park this year, an announcement from the Greene County Community Collaborative said.
Children participating can pick up a copy of the scavenger hunt at the Hardin Park entrance gate on Dec. 15 between 7:30 and 8 p.m. The Greene County Community Collaborative’s kindergarten readiness mascot Kinderoo will be at Hardin Park during that time, along with Mrs. Claus and some elves, the announcement said.
The information for the scavenger hunt will also be posted and can be taken from the Greene County Community Collaborative’s Facebook page.
Children should complete the scavenger hunt while visiting the Christmas lights at Hardin Park between Dec. 15 and 18.
The completed scavenger hunt should be sent through Facebook messenger to the Greene County Community Collaborative or emailed to Save the Children Community Engagement Coordinator Rebecca Thomas at rebecca.thomas@gcstn.org.
Children will be entered in a drawing to be eligible for prizes. Drawings will take place Dec. 18 around noon, and winners will be contacted to make arrangements for delivery or pick up, the announcement said.
The Greene County Community Collaborative is a community group dedicated to early literacy and kindergarten preparedness for Greene County students.