The Greene County Community Collaborative’s kindergarten readiness skills for the week are to sort and classify objects, get plenty of rest and speak five- to six-word sentences.
The weekly focus on skills is part of the Community Collaborative’s kindergarten readiness campaign, designed to help families prepare their children to enter kindergarten. The skills fall under a range of broader categories.
Sorting and classifying objects falls under the general knowledge and mathematics domain of learning. Getting plenty of rest is included in the health and physical wellbeing category. Learning to speak and use sentences with five or six words falls under the language and communication category.
Kindergarten readiness kits from the group will be available for families participating in Save the Children’s KinderBoost camp to pick up the week of July 6, a release from Save the Children said. Parents and guardians of children entering Greene County Schools this year may call Save the Children Community Engagement Coordinator Rebecca Thomas at 798-2646 to schedule a time to pick up a kit. Families are asked to take one kit per kindergarten student to ensure all kindergarten students can have one.
Save the Children’s 10-week summer reading challenge begins July 1. Packets relating to the initiative are available for children 4 and younger as well as for students in kindergarten through high school. Participants are to log books read or time spent reading between July 1 and Sept. 7 to be eligible for prizes at the end of the reading challenge.
For more information, visit the Greene County Community Collaborative’s Facebook page or contact Rebecca Thomas at 798-2646.