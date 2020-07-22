The kindergarten readiness skills presented by the Greene County Community Collaborative for the week of July 20-24 include counting in sequences up to 30 and knowing name, address and phone number.
The weekly focus on skills is part of the Community Collaborative’s kindergarten readiness campaign designed to help families prepare their children to start kindergarten.
Counting in sequence up to 30 falls under the general knowledge and mathematics category.
Using pencils, crayons, scissors and paints and doing other activities that help develop small muscles falls under the category of health and physical well-being.
Knowing name, address and phone number falls under the language and communication development category.
A full list of categories and skills is available at the Community Collaborative’s Facebook page.
Save the Children will be handing out kindergarten readiness kits at the Back to School Bash on Saturday at Chuckey Doak High School from 9 until they run out.
Each child should only receive one kit so if they have already received one, they shouldn’t take another on Saturday, organizers say.
Save the Children’s 10-week summer reading challenge started at the beginning of June, but participants can still join any time. Packets relating to the initiative are available for children four and younger as well as for students in kindergarten through high schools.
Participants are to log books read or time spent reading between July 1 and Sept. 7 to be eligible for prizes at the end of the challenge.
Prizes include books and backpacks for all who read 20 books in the challenge. Participants who read 50 books will be place in a drawing where 10 winners will receive a toy or a gift card. Those who read 100 books during the challenge will be entered in a separate drawing, where three winners will receive the grand prize of an iPad. For the grand prize there will be one winner from each age group, prenatal to age 4, kindergarten through fifth grade and sixth through 12th grade.
For more information, visit the Greene County Community Collaborative’s Facebook page or contact Thomas at 798-2646.