The kindergarten readiness skills presented by the Greene County Community Collaborative for the week of July 7 include identifying basic colors and shapes and learning to write the child’s full name.
The weekly focus on skills is part of the Community Collaborative’s kindergarten readiness campaign designed to help families prepare their children to start kindergarten.
Identifying basic colors elaborates on the same skill presented last week, but to build on that knowledge, the Community Collaborative recommends parents practice with their child by asking “what color is this?” Children entering kindergarten should be able to identify red, yellow, pink, green, orange, blue, purple, brown, white and black. This skill falls under the category of general knowledge and mathematics.
Also under the general knowledge and mathematics category, the second skill for the week is to identify shapes including squares, circles, rectangles, triangles and hexagons. The Community Collaborative recommends practicing with children by showing them a picture of the shapes and then asking them to identify each one.
The third skill for the week is for the child to know and be able to read and write his or her full name. This skill falls under the language and communication development category. In kindergarten children will be asked to write their first and last name without prompting.
For more information, visit the Greene County Community Collaborative’s Facebook page or contact Rebecca Thomas, Save the Children community engagement coordinator for Greene County Schools, at 798-2646.