The third week of kindergarten readiness skills presented by the Greene County Community Collaborative includes singing simple songs, identifying basic colors and receiving all required immunizations and medical exams including physical, dental and vision.
Singing simple songs falls under the language and communication development category. Identifying basic colors falls under the general knowledge and mathematics category. Receiving the required immunizations and medical exams is in the health and physical well-being category.
The weekly focus on skills is part of the Community Collaborative’s kindergarten readiness campaign designed to help families prepare their children to start kindergarten.
Kindergarten readiness kits from the group will be available for families participating in Save the Children’s KinderBoost camp to pick up the week of July 6, a release from the Community Collaborative said. Parents and guardians of children entering Greene County Schools this year may call Save the Children Community Engagement Coordinator Rebecca Thomas at 798-2646 to schedule a time to pick up a kit. Families are asked to take one kit per kindergarten student to ensure all kindergarten students can have one.
Save the Children’s 10-week summer reading challenge begins Wednesday. Packets relating to the initiative are available for children 4 and younger as well as for students in kindergarten through high school. Participants are to log books read or time spent reading between July 1 and Sept. 7 to be eligible for prizes at the end of the challenge.
For more information, visit the Greene County Community Collaborative’s Facebook page or contact Thomas at 798-2646.