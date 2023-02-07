In post-pandemic recovery, the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) College System of Tennessee’s community and technical colleges delivered more than 1 million hours of workforce training to 2,000 companies in fiscal year 2022.
The TBR system, which in Greene County includes Walters State Community College and courses through the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Morristown, reported 1,027,159 hours of workforce training and continuing education.
This number represents a 10% increase from the previous fiscal year and 15 months after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from TBR.
With the pandemic came the increased demand for highly skilled workers in fields such as health care, advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, and professional truck driving, the press release explained.
As a result, the TBR Center for Workforce Development pivoted to assist Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology (TCATs) and community colleges in partnering with local communities, high schools, and industries to provide training aligned with immediate industry needs.
“We cannot say enough about the critical role our community and technical colleges played in ensuring Tennessee employers’ needs were and continue to be met during and after the pandemic,” said Dr. Jeff Sisk, the new executive director of TBR’s Center for Workforce Development. “We encourage businesses and industries needing customized training to reach out to us or their local TCAT or community college for partnership opportunities.”
The pandemic’s unprecedented negative impact on the labor pool and employment left Tennessee’s business and industry leaders trying to stay on top of an ever-changing environment and growing competition.
Invigorated by the need to not only retain and upskill Tennessee’s current workers but to train a new workforce in high-demand areas quickly, TBR’s Center for Workforce Development was reimagined, enhanced and relaunched.
The center started working closely with business and industry experts to partner with its colleges in developing curriculums and programs that would deliver a rapid response to workforce training needs. The flexibility these short-term and specialized programs developed allows business and industry to work more efficiently and quickly adapt as changes occur, according to the press release.
Tennessee community and technical colleges were ultimately able to serve over 2,000 companies with workforce training in FY22.
Since 2017, the college system has made significant strides to improve and reshape its organizational structure and mission to better focus on student success and workforce development. The transformation that evolved from this shift in priority has been the most significant in the system’s 50-year history, the press release added.
The College System of Tennessee is the state’s largest public higher education system, with 13 community colleges, 24 colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus serving approximately 140,000 students. The system is governed by the Tennessee Board of Regents.