East Tennessee State University, through the College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences’ Department of Allied Health Sciences and the College of Graduate and Continuing Studies’ Office of Professional Development, will offer the Computed Tomography Certification Program in August through December.
Beginning Aug. 20, the 16-week online course requires clinical assignments held in affiliated hospitals. This is an opportunity for those in radiology to increase their knowledge and add to their skill base, a press release from the university said.
Requirements for the program are outlined at etsu.edu/crhs/allied-health/ctc.php.
Completed application packets must be submitted with the application fee of $75 by July 15. The total tuition is $2,000 for the 16-week program; payments can be arranged through the Office of Professional Development. For eligible applicants this course is eligible for Workforce Investment and Opportunity Act payments, the release said.
Those who successfully complete the program will be Certified Computed Tomography (CT) Technologists. Admission to the program is limited, and the selection process is competitive, the release said. Each applicant is evaluated on the basis of academic preparation and previous health care experience.
For registration information and to access the application, go to etsu.edu/crhs/allied-health/ctc.php. For more information call 800-222-3878.