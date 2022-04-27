Students from each of Greene County’s four middle schools recently flexed their developing leadership skills in local and national “Amazing Shake” competitions.
The Amazing Shake was created by Ron Clark, a teacher, author and motivational speaker from North Carolina who founded the Ron Clark Academy, which emphasizes “teaching our students manners, discipline, respect and how to conduct themselves in a professional environment,” according to the Amazing Shake website, in Atlanta, Georgia. Conversation skills and giving a confident handshake are key parts of the competition.
Jessie Beth Miller, a gifted teacher with Greene County Schools, described the competition succinctly as a “multi-round leadership competition that tests students’ soft leadership skills.”
She said the district introduced a local version of the national event in 2021, and five winners were invited to Atlanta to compete in this year’s national event.
Knox McAmis, Ande Miller and Jordan Price of Chuckey-Doak Middle School, Thomas Darnell of North Greene and Emma Greene of South Greene were the first local winners in 2021, who competed in Atlanta in March.
“They did a phenomenal job, expanded their skillset and came back to Greene County changed forever,” Miller said.
Also in March, Miller said the school system held its second annual local Amazing Shake, and one winner from each middle school will compete in Atlanta next year.
Miller said in 2021 and 2022, all district seventh-graders participated in round one of the local competition, which tasked them with introducing themselves and pitching their leadership skills.
“The top 25 students went on to round two, where they had up to one hour to listen and respond to 24 questions from community members. First impressions definitely counted,” Miller explained.
Round three presented a research topic for the students who ranked in the top 10 in round two. The topic for 2022 was whether or not the U.S. should offer free college after high school.
“The students debated the topic, and the top three were chosen and told to research and plan a hypothetical festival to be presented to a panel of judges at Greene County’s Central Office,” she said.
The judges included Kristin Girton, alderwoman for the town of Greeneville; Gabby Billiot, program coordinator for Career and Workforce Readiness with the Niswonger Foundation; Chris Malone, federal programs director for Greene County Schools; and Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator of Work Force Training at Walters State Community College.
Local competition winners for 2022, who will be eligible to compete in Atlanta in 2023, are Kendal Baughman of Chuckey-Doak, Autumn Carter of West Greene, Elijah Franklin of North Greene and Gavin Dyer of South Greene.