Greene County Schools held its first Freshmen Summer Academy providing career exploration and early high school credit for a group of rising freshmen.
The free 10-day program is designed for 20 students from each high school, chosen by middle school staff to receive a boost before their transition to high school and preparation for their future.
Apex Bank partnered with Greene County Schools to provide a one-hour financial literacy class at each of the four high schools and to sponsor a meal for academy participants at Aubrey’s restaurant.
“The importance of financial literacy education in high school is to instill a sound framework for making sensible financial decisions,” said Tammy Kinser, Greene County market president with Apex Bank. “What they learn now will remain with students for the rest of their lives, and we at Apex are honored to work with all of our schools in Greene County and in the Greeneville City Schools to help ensure financial success in our youth.”
Greene County Schools Freshmen Summer Academy is designed to develop both strong personal skills and strong academic skills.
Students are selected according to five criteria: middle school staff referral, personal interests, school strengths, social/soft skills, and interpersonal relationships.
The first Freshmen Summer Academy was held May 31 through June 13 with classes and activities lasting from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
Activities include field trips, games, music, art and rewards.
Bus transportation, breakfast and lunch are provided.
For more information about Summer Freshmen Academy, contact Greene County Schools Central Office at 423-639-4194.