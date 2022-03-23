Greene County Schools will begin accepting Kindergarten registration on Monday for the 2022-23 school year.
Registration will be online at the district’s website, www.greenek12.org. A link to the registration process can be found in the main menu at the top of the page.
According to an announcement from the school system, parents who have registered children to start kindergarten in the fall will be contacted by the school to complete the screening process.
Parents will need immunization forms on a Tennessee state form, which can be obtained from the Health Department if needed. Parents will also need birth certificates and proof of residence to finish registering their child for kindergarten.
Per state law, children must turn five on or before Aug. 15 to enroll in kindergarten.
For more information about Kindergarten registration in Greene County Schools, parents should call the school they will register for.
Phone numbers for the district’s seven elementary schools are:
- Baileyton — 234-6411
- Camp Creek — 798-2644
- Chuckey — 257-2108
- Doak — 638—3197
- McDonald — 235-5406
- Mosheim — 422-4123
- Nolachuckey — 639-7731