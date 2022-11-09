Crushing It With Kindness - Kids Learn About New Book By Local Authors Nov 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Authors Jamila Maden and Linda Darwish, who use the pen name LJ Madwish, read their new book to kids at the library. Photos Special To The Sun Members of the Boys & Girls Club are shown with local authors Jamila Maden and Linda Darwish, who use the pen name LJ Madwish. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Members of the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County attended a book signing Nov. 1 at the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library.Local authors Jamila Maden and Linda Darwish, who use the pen name LJ Madwish, read and signed copies of their new children’s book “Mary and Mike’s Magnanimous Adventures: Crushing It With Kindness.”Free activity sheets were provided for the kids, and a sneaker recycling drive was held.In conjunction with the book signing, the Greene County Partnership held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the authors and their business of writing children’s books.For more information on the books, visit www.maryandmikesmagnanimousadventures.com . Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Author Signing Linda Darwish Publishing Literature Jamila Maden Pen Name Kid Mary And Mike's Magnanimous Adventures: Crushing It With Kindness Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now DCS Worker, 2nd Adult Charged With Child Abuse/Neglect Third Grade Retention Law Causing Concern Man Shot In Greeneville Dies; Investigation Ongoing Bodies Of Man And Woman Found In Tusculum Home SRO Spotlight: Deputy Cindy Boling Serves Camp Creek Elementary