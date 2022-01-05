Daisy Sanders, a former teacher and school system administrator, will start this month as a new assistant principal at Greeneville High School.
A native of East Tennessee, Sanders taught at Jonesborough Elementary School and later became an administrator at David Crockett High School during the 2017-18 school year, according to a press release from Greeneville City Schools.
She holds a Bachelor of Science in education degree in human development and learning from Milligan College, a Master of Science in special education from Western Governors University and an educational specialist degree in instruction and leadership from Lincoln Memorial University. She is also working towards a Doctor of Education degree at Milligan University.
“I am ecstatic and honored to join the Greeneville High School team,” Sanders said. “The expectation for excellence and community atmosphere within Greeneville High School is legendary. I look forward to collaborating with students, staff, and families of the Greeneville community to leverage these high expectations.”
“We are so excited to have Ms. Sanders join us here at GHS,” Principal Martin McDonald said. “Her high school administrative experience coupled with her established commitment to the success of all students aligns perfectly with the core values and mission of Greeneville City Schools.”
She is replacing Heidi Campbell, who left GHS in October, McDonald said. Her first day will be Jan. 14.