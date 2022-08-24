Dr. Nick Davidson, an assistant professor of sport management at Tusculum University, has been named chair of this growing department.
A Tusculum employee for a year, Davidson teaches bachelor’s and master’s sport management courses. They include sport facilities and design/event management, communication in sport and legal issues in sport. Tusculum offers a Bachelor of Science in sport management and a Master of Sport Management.
“We are thrilled to elevate Dr. Davidson to chair of these well-designed and well-developed programs,” said Dr. Kevin Hill, interim dean of the College of Business. “He will build on their many strengths and national recognition to ensure our graduates continue to be equipped as career-ready professionals. We look forward to witnessing growth in these programs with Dr. Davidson at the helm.”
Davidson inherits undergraduate and graduate programs that received accreditation in the spring from the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs. The programs also are accredited under the university’s umbrella accreditation with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. In addition, OnlineMastersDegrees.org ranked Tusculum 12th in its Best Online Master’s in Sports Management for 2022 listing.
Along with his teaching responsibilities, Davidson oversaw development of the Tusculum esports team, which will compete nationally in the fall. He also led the project that produced the TU esports lab in the Charles Oliver Gray complex on campus.
The bachelor’s degree prepares students for employment in an array of sport management professions. Students learn to combine management and marketing principles with sport and fitness elements. Through their studies, students are ready for jobs in sport management, recreation, athletics and fitness settings.
The Master of Sport Management is available completely online and provides additional skills that will be marketable in a job search. It is designed for completion in a year and includes a summer internship or applied research project.
“Our department provides robust bachelor’s and master’s programs that provide excellent opportunities for active and experiential learning for our students,” Davidson said. “We are excited to position our students for success in the multi-faceted sport industry and are pleased to see them progressing nicely in careers after graduation.”
Davidson has participated in several peer-reviewed journal articles and conference presentations. His research interests are organizational and consumer behavior in sport, labor economics in sport, organizational leadership in sport and globalization and production of combat sports.
Davidson holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in sport management from West Virginia University and a doctorate in that field, with a concentration in sport media and culture studies, from Florida State University.
Tusculum’s Sport Management program is part of the College of Business. For more information, visit web.tusculum.edu/collegeofbusiness.