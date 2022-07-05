Deanna Martin, district teaching and learning coordinator for Greeneville City Schools since 2019, will serve as Greeneville High School's next principal.
According to a press release from the school system, Martin also held interim administrative positions as principal of Greeneville Middle School and as assistant principal at both GHS and GMS during her time as teaching and learning coordinator.
She also served as principal of Tusculum View Elementary School for four years and as an instructional specialist for six and a half years, after 14 years teaching and as instructional coordinator at Hal Henard Elementary School, according to the release.
Martin holds an Educational Specialist Degree in administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University, a Master of Arts in education from Tusculum University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies (certified 7-12) from Tusculum University. Under Martin’s leadership, Tusculum View was named a 2017 Lighthouse School for the third time by the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence Foundation.
Tusculum View is the only school across the Nation that has been recognized three times for this award, the release said.
The school was also recognized as a 2017 Microsoft School for its outstanding use of technology, was recognized by the Tennessee Department of Education as a Reward School in 2018 and was named a 2018 School of TechXcellence.
Martin was named the Principal of the Year for the Greeneville City Schools in 2019 and was the recipient of the district's Excellence in Professional Learning Award for 2015.
She and husband David have been married for 29 years. He is the assistant vice president of Campus Operations at Tarleton State University. They have two children, Dawson, who is a firefighter with the Greeneville Fire Department and Dalaina, who is a senior at Greeneville High School. Martin and her family are members of Victory Church of God in Greeneville.
“My past experiences in conjunction with my time at the Central Office have given me a unique perspective of the needs of students and teachers," said Martin. "Together we will work hard to provide the best learning experiences in the state. After I became aware of the GHS principal opening, I immediately thought that this was an extraordinary opportunity for me to continue to serve in the district that I’ve loved for so long. Greeneville High School is a special place, and I am excited to continue my leadership journey at one of the top high schools in the state and nation.”
“We are thrilled to have someone with Mrs. Martin’s proven leadership ability and character to lead Greeneville High School," said Director of Schools Steve Starnes. "Her passion to see students reach their full potential and be successful in their chosen post-secondary path will serve GHS and the Greeneville community well. Please join me in welcoming Mrs. Martin as principal of Greeneville High School.”
Martin succeeds former GHS principal Martin McDonald, who resigned in May, two months after being served with a plan of corrective action noting multiple concerns including conduct involving students and staff. He was hired in October 2020.