Future leaders are emerging at Doak Elementary through the school’s annual DEStination: Ambassador competition.
The ninth annual competition was held Nov. 7-11 with Zetta Schultz being named the winning ambassador, and Raylea Myers named co-ambassador.
Schultz and Myers will get the opportunity to compete in the national Amazing Shake to be held in March 2023 at the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta. (More information about the Amazing Shake competition will appear in a future edition of The Greeneville Sun).
Doak’s DEStination: Ambassador competition is held to name a student representative from the fifth grade class.
The competition includes six rounds, which were described by Jennifer Teague, district testing coordinator for Greene County Schools. Teague is a former principal at Doak and started the competition there nine years ago.
The first round is “The Gauntlet.” Volunteers and businesses set up stations around the gymnasium. The students had one minute and 15 seconds at each of 18 tasks. These ranged from customer service, using a rotary phone, naming a new cereal, a photo wall, and many more.
Volunteers for this event came from across the community: Rhonda Humbert with the Foster Grandparents program; Robin Quillen, Greene County commissioner; Megan Pierce with Century 21 Legacy; Jeff Taylor and Jennifer Reynolds with the Greene County Partnership; Chuck Broyles with Greeneville City Schools; and Lynette and Eric Price with the Creamy Cup. Several volunteers from the Greene County School System also took part, as well as former Doak Ambassadors and the Middle School Ambassadors representing Greene County.
Sixty-nine students started The Gauntlet, with the top 20 advancing to the next round.
Next is a Meet and Greet. The 20 students traveled to Chuckey-Doak Middle School. The eighth grade team and administration scattered throughout the cafeteria to hold conversations with the students. They only had 20 minutes to get to as many judges as possible, while trying to obtain high scores. The top 15 students moved to the next round.
Next is a Press Conference. Upon arriving back at Doak School, the students were met with an “angry mob.” They were protesting or supporting solar farms in Greene County. The students had been given this topic to research and come prepared to defend either side. The students were named the “Doak Mayor” and had two minutes to give an opening remark and then field questions from the protestors. The top 10 advanced.
Next is a Debate. The students were given a thorough lesson in the style of debate they were about to partake in. The subject was again solar farms, and they were given an assigned position, with an opening statement, critiquing their fellow students, citing credible sources from their research, and giving closing remarks. The top six moved on.
Next is Creamy Cup. Eric and Lynette Price have always invited the students to “work” at their business, Creamy Cup. They were taking orders, working in the back on items that needed to be prepared, and working the drive-thru window. The students said they were able to let go of the competition for a time and just have fun working and learning. The top three moved to the final round.
The final round is Interviews. Two judges interviewed each of the finalists. The students were ranked 1-3, and the winners were announced.
This was the first time in three years the competition was held in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The competition continued during the pandemic, primarily in a virtual setting, Teague said.
Doak wants to thank all of the community members who took time from their business schedules to impact Doak students in such a positive way.
The skills learned here will serve the students will in all aspects of life, Teague added.