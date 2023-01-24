Dressed For Success: Highland Wears Future-Focused Attire By Amy Rose Education Editor Jan 24, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 A'nyla Rogers is dressed like a law enforcement officer with Highland School Resource Officer Gina Holt Photo Special To The Sun Highland Students are shown in University of Tennessee clothing on colleges and universities day. Photo Special To The Sun Camouflage is worn by several Highland students on military service day. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Highland Elementary School has focused on future-ready pathways for the Hawks every Friday in January.Students were invited to dress each Friday in attire that reflected their future plans.Jan. 6 was for colleges and universities, and many students dressed in University of Tennessee orange and white.Jan. 13 was for military service, and many students dressed in camouflage or red, white and blue.Jan. 20 was for jobs, and students wore clothing to represent a wide variety of careers from teachers and artists to athletes, law enforcement and medical professionals.According to Principal Noelle Smith, the activity was designed to help students aspire to soar high in life.To see more photos of the students, along with school staff, dressed up for their special days, visit the school's Facebook page, "Highland Elementary School: A Leadership Academy." Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education School Systems Clothing Internet Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now City Schools Name Teachers, Principal Of Year More Than 40 Defendants Arraigned On Meth Sale Charges Greeneville Woman Dies In Collision Report: Jonesborough Man Shot At Greene County Home Adrian Kiser Enters Guilty Plea In 2020 Murder