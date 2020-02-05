Suzanne Richey And Abby Lawson

Abby Lawson, right, fixed operations manager of Gateway Ford, presented $6,000 from the ‘Drive 4 UR School’ program to Suzanne Richey, left, executive director of Greene LEAF, the foundation for Greene County Schools, during the Greene County Board of Education meeting Jan. 23. The funds were raised by people taking a test drive in new Ford vehicles brought to Chuckey-Doak High School by the dealership for the Nov. 11 event. For each person who took a test drive, a $20 donation was made toward the school system’s literacy efforts. The $6,000 is the maximum amount that can be generated at one of the ‘Drive 4 UR School’ events, according to Richey.